To the editor -- Re: insurance rates with credit scores. Before I retired three years ago, I paid off a credit card to eliminate that monthly payment. When I got a renewal from my insurance company, that I had been with for at least 25 years, they raised my rate based on my credit score dropping.
No credit payment, lower credit score. Never mind all the payments being made that don't count on a credit score. Never mind that I was driving a tenth -- at least -- less than before.
I checked with another insurance company that said my score was fine, so switched the bundle to them and am saving a lot of money.
The Republicans arguing that our rates would go up without credit ratings on our insurance are wrong. Shop for your insurance, it may help. I appreciate what the insurance commissioner has done.
LAURIE MacGREGOR
Yakima