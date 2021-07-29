To the editor — The beliefs we almost reflexively live our lives by guide our daily decisions and mostly determine how we sleep at night.
Do not hold the belief that this earth is a realm of misery where all are doomed to destruction. Do not live your life in chronic dread of disaster, thinking that tragedy is our natural fate. No matter what news stories all over the world are trying to tell you, always remember that it is "news" precisely because it is so exceptional, such an uncommon occurrence.
No matter what climate disaster is the latest prediction, Planet Earth has seen it all before. This planet will be around for another 2 billion years or so, whether or not our distant future children are around to see it. Life -- not necessarily human -- goes on. The very definition of evolution is how life adapts to change. Debate the required adaptations all you want ... the future will decide who's right. Our planet is supremely oblivious to our fate. It will adapt, as in all millennia before.
Do not expect disaster until you have specific reason to expect it. When you encounter it, you are free to fight against it. It is not suffering, but happiness that is the normal state of human life. It is calamity, not success, you should consider the exception ... hence, the headlines.
Do not allow anyone to take way the happiness you've earned, the day you were born to enjoy.
Accept the gift. Should the need arise, earn it.
With each and every breath.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima