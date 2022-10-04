To the editor — Every president takes an oath to preserve and protect our Constitution. And of course, we have been misled by some of them. That is not new in American politics.
But a planned coup attempt?
That was a shocking stab in the back.
Former President Trump's elaborate strategy to remain in power illegally is betrayal. A betrayal of his oath and our Constitution.
Our founding fathers' ideals, and their legacies, have been betrayed.
Abraham Lincoln's example, urging us to strive to find our better angels, has been betrayed.
The sacrifices made by our troops and their families while protecting our society and democracy through two world wars and beyond have been betrayed.
The confidence of our allies has been betrayed.
The basic trust that we Americans will peacefully transfer power through accurate and fair elections has been betrayed.
Donald Trump has revealed that he has no principles or shame, a betrayal of the standards we should expect from anyone occupying the Oval Office. (We still don't know the extent our national security may have been compromised via the documents taken from the White House.)
Trump is unfit for any office, anywhere, any time, ever.
DAVID HAUN
Naches