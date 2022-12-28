I am writing this letter on Christmas Day. Sadly and shamefully, it recounts similar situations encountered by thousands of animal lovers in this country.
We went to feed some feral cats in a public park this morning. These are cats which we have trapped, neutered/spayed and vaccinated to control their population.
We found two beautiful calico kittens approximately 10 to 12 weeks old. They were abandoned, hungry, traumatized and shivering in the cold. We brought them home and will get them spayed/neutered, vaccinated and then find good homes for them.
Let’s have a reality check. Domesticated animals such as cats and dogs depend on humans for their care. Don’t comfort yourself with the thought that kittens or puppies can somehow survive in the wild. We find them sick, starving and injured. Many suffer painful deaths. We, and many others, do what we can to help them. We have the vet bills to verify this.
If you have a pet, you have a legal and moral responsibility to care for that pet or find a rescue group or person who can. It is a crime of animal cruelty to abandon them and you can be prosecuted.
If you have a conscience, please use it and stop this inexcusable suffering.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima