To the editor — We're back!
After three years of having to cancel our annual fundraiser crab feed, Naches Valley Dollars for Scholars is returning this spring with a new event. Due to the increased price of crab, we have shifted to a "Western BBQ." Our dinner will include smoked brisket, pulled chicken sliders, honey baked beans, etc.
The menu may have changed but it will still be a fun evening with friends, family and supporters of our graduating seniors of NVHS.
The event will again be at Fontaine Estate Winery, 151 Rowe Hill Drive, Naches, from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 10. The cost will be $30 per person — and because of changes we are selling only 275 tickets instead of the 425 at previous events. Tickets can be ordered at our website — nachesvalley.dollarsforscholars.org — or by contacting either Ken Gregorich — (509) 307-5165 — or Dee Huck, (509) 949-5240.
We are looking forward to a wonderful evening, including a silent auction and 50/50 raffle, with friends and family and continuing to support our graduates of Naches Valley High School.
Thanks to the community that has supported us over the years.
KEN GREGORICH
President, Naches Valley Dollars for Scholars