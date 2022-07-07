To the editor — In February of this year I submitted a letter expressing outrage that Rep. Dan Newhouse ignores his constituents, that after many phone calls and emails there was no response. I'm a constituent. I voted for Dan. I deeply regret it.

My question is simple; why does he lie and stoke the flames of political division in his newsletters? I've submitted multiple examples to him and asked for an explanation. Since February I've called dozens of times, last week alone calling 10 times. Excessive? Perhaps. Yet one response would end this pursuit of answers. Every call follows the same script, so Dan Newhouse does clearly give a script to his staff: "I'll speak to Dan and somebody WILL get back to you."

Nobody ever has. I've threatened peaceful protest; picketing and sit-ins. No response. I've emailed. No response. The conclusion is simple, Dan Newhouse is above us. We are nothing to him. We are not deserving of his time, and he does not answer to us. This is insanity to me, and insulting to every single one of us. I suspect he only responds to fanatics and fans. Accountability is our responsibility, this is pathetic.

MICHAEL BARLOW-ROACH

Zillah