FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during an event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2023, celebrating the 13th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. Recent moves by President Joe Biden to pressure TikTok over its Chinese ownership and approve oil drilling in an untapped area of Alaska are testing the loyalty of young voters, a group that’s been largely in his corner.

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

To the editor — Of all the letters to the editor, I have yet to see one that is positive for Joe Biden.

When Trump was in office the economy was booming and when Joe took over it tanked.

I think we should subpoena all the vote auditors and voting machine operators from the 2020 election and make them take a polygraph.

Joe`s failure to close the border makes me think that he is cahooting with the cartels and filling his corrupt money stash.

One more thing: Maybe we could spend some tax dollars and buy Joe a gasoline powered escalator so he will stop tripping getting on Air Force One.

RALPH RILEY

Union Gap