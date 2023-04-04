To the editor — Of all the letters to the editor, I have yet to see one that is positive for Joe Biden.
When Trump was in office the economy was booming and when Joe took over it tanked.
I think we should subpoena all the vote auditors and voting machine operators from the 2020 election and make them take a polygraph.
Joe`s failure to close the border makes me think that he is cahooting with the cartels and filling his corrupt money stash.
One more thing: Maybe we could spend some tax dollars and buy Joe a gasoline powered escalator so he will stop tripping getting on Air Force One.
RALPH RILEY
Union Gap