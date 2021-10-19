To the editor -- On a recent Thursday afternoon I spent one hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. waving an "Operation Harvest" sign at Lincoln and 16th avenues.
In that one hour I witnessed eight vehicles run red lights. All eight were behind the crosswalk before the light turned red. That didn't include the other vehicles that were in the intersection when the light turned red.
I counted 22 drivers on their phones as their vehicles were in motion.
There is a law about excessive noise. There were 11 vehicles that were loud enough to hurt the human ear.
Why can't the police department nab these law-breakers? Fines could generate money and prevent accidents.
BOB KNUDSEN
Yakima