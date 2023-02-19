To the editor — May I share an interaction that I had with a doctor this past weekend?
When I finished medical school in 1973, a doctor hung up their shingle, hung their diplomas and went to work. It is called “transparency” in this age.
My wife died last Sunday after suffering for 45 years.
A young person called and read her script. I asked her a question about her medical background. She puffed up like a great horned owl and told me it was none of my beeswax.
I never held a candle to the great doctors that have walked our halls in Yakima. Physicians like Dr. C.M. Gottlieb, whom I consider the greatest of all, Dr. David Williams, Dr. Burrows, Dr. VonStubbe and so many others. But I would openly discuss my training. I was proud when I was told that I had not made a major mistake in my 43 years of practice at Memorial.
Any doctor who does not wish to discuss their training needs to go back for more buffing and polishing.
The new administrator, Ms. Buyok, must insist that all physicians be transparent. That is a first step in returning the confidence of our village in Memorial Hospital.
RICHARD BOYD
Yakima