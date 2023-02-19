Cynthia Chiquiz Benitez, a second-grader student at Barge-Lincoln Elementary School, listens to the heartbeat of Dr. Kevin Foley, a retired cardiologist, through a stethoscope during a Mini-Medical School event at Pacific Northwest University of Health Services in Yakima, Wash. on Wednesday, April 20, 2016. (SHAWN GUST/Yakima Herald-Republic)