To the editor -- The physician author of the L.A. Times article in Sunday’s paper is spot on about her lack of compassion for the unvaccinated. I also have lost that compassion because there’s a cure widely available. I want my freedom too, and as long as citizens continue their selfishness we all suffer.
I’ve also lost compassion for those who choose to live in the forest, knowing that their property may be destroyed by wildfires. Why should all citizens pay taxes so firefighters can protect someone’s home year after year? If you want to live in the forest pay for a private firefighting crew.
COVID attacks everywhere so we’re all responsible for each other. Get vaccinated so we can all enjoy life again. Those who live in the forest know the risks and that shouldn’t be a burden on others.
JOANNE FREDA
Yakima