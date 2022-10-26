To the editor — Ballots will soon show up in your mailbox. Please remember to vote in this important election — not just remember to vote, but to vote for the candidate that best represents what you want from your elected officials.
I offer that you don’t learn about candidates from their ads on TV, nor from them tearing down their opponent, nor from what you read on social media, not even from the statements that they submit to the Voters Pamphlet.
There is a party-neutral website at Vote411.org that tells you exactly what’s on your ballot and lists candidates answers to the same specific list of questions. Candidates, please submit your answers so your constituents can make informed decisions. My fellow voters, please vote informed.
CAROL NUGENT
Yakima