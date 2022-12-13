Let’s do our part to keep farmworkers healthy
To the editor — Obesity is a prevalent problem seen in children of migrant farmworkers (Lim et al., 2017). This population could face many severe health problems if it isn’t treated right away.
These families are the ones that help grow and harvest the food that you and millions of Americans eat daily. When you go to a supermarket to get strawberries for your milkshake or avocadoes for your toast, most of the time, they are probably harvested in fields where these migrant farmworkers work day and night.
Change needs to occur to help migrant farmworkers and their children. One way to help these families is to join organizations to donate to or be a part of to create change involving their living conditions and supporting them.
One of these organizations is called Migrant Justice Justicia Migrante. Some ways you can be involved with them are to help with campaigns and action support, participating in rallies and marches, fundraising, and event support, such as setting up and making food for migrant farmworkers.
Let’s help this population obtain a healthy and nutritious lifestyle!
MELANIE QUINTANILLA
Seattle