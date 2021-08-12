Learn the facts, commissioner
To the editor — Really, Commissioner McKinney? A vaccine mandate is not needed?
How much time and money has been spent to educate people to get vaccinated on their own? What percentage have? When do we stop beating our head against the wall?
Einstein said insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results. We have already educated those smart enough to figure it out. The rest need the stick.
The vaccine is extremely effective and safe. We “interfere” with people’s rights all the time. We need a license to drive, to practice medicine, etc. By the way, do you have a medical license? That is what you are doing.
The internet has a plethora of information, but the ability for everybody to separate the wheat from the chaff and come to some sort of decision is sadly inadequate. I would no sooner believe you for health advice than I would hire my doctor to install a new heating system.
Part of your job as county commissioner is to know who to listen to for any given problem and be smart enough to follow their advice. Please do your job and try not to politicize issues to ensure you get re-elected.
Aram Langhans
Yakima