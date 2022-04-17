To the editor -- Rarely has a politician made a more eloquent argument against his party’s effectiveness than Sunnyside state Sen. Jim Honeyford in his recent letter to the YH-R.

He reminded me of the group of adolescents whining about never getting invited to the neighbor’s block party, but they keep throwing rocks at the neighbor’s windows.

The good senator’s arguments unravel as you analyze his statistics. He and fellow Republicans repeatedly boycotted the other party’s legislation. He proudly boasts how many times the GOP (Group of Partisans?) totally abstained from supporting bills introduced across the aisle.

Folks don’t cooperate with those who don’t cooperate with them, Senator.

Face it. We live in a blue state, and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Forget the state of Liberty. Secession requires congressional approval, and we would instantly become one of the poorest states in the Union. We would lose hundreds of millions in surplus state tax revenues sent our way by “the other side of the aisle/state.”

Eastside legislators need to learn to collaborate with the majority, or we need to send members from the majority party to Olympia.

Stop trying to pick fights with the folks hosting (and paying for) the party.

BEN ANDERSON

Grandview