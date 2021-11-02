To the editor -- Four hundred fifty thousand dollars to immigrant families. Really?
OK, you haters out there, it's because the U.S. separated families at the border. Don't you remember that? OK, let's talk about the children taken away from their family during an investigation and it is determined the charges were unfounded. Do we owe all of them $450,000? I think we do! So let's get out the checkbook and start paying up.
How about the Indian children separated from their parents and sent off to schools to become "good" little "white" children, I'm pretty darn sure we owe each and every one of them $450,000, so get out your checkbook and start writing -- and don't forget the interest.
Oh, and here's the big one! How about the Black children taken from their mothers and sold? You can bet we owe them $450,000! Get your checkbook out and start writing and don't forget interest!
DEBORAH WARD
Naches