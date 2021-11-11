To the editor -- For you vaccine and mandate resisters, I lived through the polio epidemic. Everybody got behind the vaccine, even though it was new, and got themselves and their kids vaccinated and we eradicated polio.
The generation before us did the same thing with smallpox even though the whole idea of vaccines was new.
I don't understand how this epidemic became so politicized that America didn't come together to fight it.
If we had all done the right, intelligent and patriotic thing and got vaccinated there would have been no need for mandates and COVID would be behind us.
I think a pivotal moment was when the big fool with the big lie came out on that balcony, ripped off his mask and stood there posing like he was Superman or something, like he was so macho that COVID couldn't beat him. That gave license to other fools to act the same.
When we all know, or should know, that if you got COVID and survived you either lucky or had great treatment.
Put yourself in the shoes of people who weren't so lucky. Whose sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, grandmas and grandpas never came home. Be smart, get vaccinated.
BRUCE TRAMEL
Moxee