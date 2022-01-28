To the editor -- A contradiction or not? A Jan. 20 story in the Yakima Herald-Republic cites "a group of Latino voters from the Yakima Valley suing the state of Washington alleging violations of the Federal Voting Rights Act with an intentional dilution of Hispanic voters' influence in new political maps."
District 15, including parts of Yakima, Grant, Benton, Franklin and Adams counties in the plan, has a Latino voter population of 50.2% and overall minority of 55.05%. The lawsuit seeks to keep the state from conducting elections in the new District 15 and at the same time create majority Latino districts in the Yakima Valley. The extension added rural white communities in three counties with their voters more active than Latino voters, according to the suit. There's a number of other Native American and Latino equations in the suit, including a concern that District 15 leans Republican in voter IDS.
The paper's factual extrapolating detail is admirable, but leaves the reader with the begging question, if we're all legally voting citizens, what difference does the race-matter matter -- IF we're all Americans -- unless race is being used as a gerrymandering tool? And that could be a bit of politics-by-racism. You think, possibly?
ROBERT CUMMINGS
Yakima