To the editor -- It is disconcerting when public officials show disdain for the intelligence of the public they serve.

When top Yakima law enforcement officers tell us that "more suspects will elude arrest" because they cannot stop a vehicle without probable cause under new state laws, they show disdain for our intelligence.

Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray says under the new law, police would not have been able to stop a stolen vehicle involved in a shooting at a local school in 2019. Did officers know the vehicle was stolen? Then they had probable cause. Did they have a reliable description of the vehicle involved in the shooting? Then they had probable cause.

We need more explanation from Chief Murray before we buy his claim.

Sheriff Bob Udell claims his department is "treading lightly" because they do not want to "run afoul of the law." That's remarkable, because he felt comfortable declaring an initiative approved by "we, the people" in 2018 unconstitutional and bluntly stating it would not be enforced by his department.

The new "more likely than not" standard is reasonable. We need our local law enforcement leaders to show some respect for the intelligence of their citizenry and for the rule of law.

HANK MANN

Yakima