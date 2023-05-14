Disgusting display in the checkout line
To the editor — Monday morning, May 8, we were in the west side Walmart at the self-checkout.
We were minding our business when a white man over 6 feet tall with gray hair wearing a baseball cap began to argue with a clerk. She was a young Hispanic woman and had been assigned to assist in our area. He was angry about her not being in an area he felt she should be in.
Not content with intimidating her, he began a rant that would have made a neo-Nazi proud. Racial slurs were loudly expressed. I won’t repeat the awful language he used. He stormed off, leaving her in tears. I went and put my arm around her and assured her we cared about her and that she had done the right thing.
Are you proud of the way you acted? Are you and other bigots making America great again? Do you know any Hispanics personally? Have you met a Jew or Muslim and know anything about their religion? Blacks and Asians are second-class citizens? Right? It is white people like you are that the best argument against white supremacy. By the way, we are white.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima