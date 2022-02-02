To the editor -- While riding down Washington Avenue, it was sad to see the demolished state of the old location of Ding Ho Chinese restaurant.
Over the years, Ding Ho has been the place of great food and great memories. It was the first place my family went to eat Chinese food. The place was modest yet charming with its circular booths and lunch counter. I never bought that urban legend about cats and Ding Ho or its relation to Chinese food in general.
Given that there so much in the way of misery going in our society, it is valid to ask why we should be concerned about an old restaurant being torn down.
Ding Ho was a part of our community going back many years. The very façade was quaint and colorful. As we look into the new year with hope for our community, let us take a moment to remember a wonderful and fun old eatery.
CARLOS MENDEZ
Yakima