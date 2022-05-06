To the editor — I found Dr. Boyd's May 1 letter to the editor interesting, but confusing. He stated that we, in the United States of America, do not live in a democracy, but rather a republic.

If he had looked both of these words up in Dictionary.com, he would have found the definitions almost identical. A democracy is stated, as a noun, whose meaning is as follows: government by the people; a form of government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents in a free electoral system. Republic, also a noun, is defined as follows. A state in which the supreme power rests in the body of citizens entitled to vote and is exercised by representatives chosen directly or indirectly by them.

Whether you call it one or the other, its power rests with, we, the people, through representation. When you vote, do it intelligently. Your voice counts.

PAMELA SCHMIDT

Yakima