To the editor -- What would we have ever done if former President Donald Trump hadn't been around to be demonized day in and day out in the news media?

For more than five years we have had to go through the phony impeachment and $35 million of Trump and the battling of COVID-19. Trump has been a convenient scapegoat for those who hate him.

One thing we do know, the dictators of China, Russia and North Korea take Trump seriously. They knew Trump meant what he said. In my opinion the war in Ukraine would not have happened under a Trump administration.

Though Trump makes statements that are uncomfortable to me. I voted for Trump, not because of what he said, but what he has done to preserve our constitutional republic. Say what you will about Trump, one thing I do know: He is a patriot and loves America.

President Biden talks tough, but we all know there is no follow-through. Biden just bloviates. I'll take a boat-load of Trump-like folks who put America first and love to say, "God Bless America."

MALCOM ARNETT

Yakima