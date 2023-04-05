To the editor — As a community, we are all glad to read about the careful approach that sheriff’s deputies took when Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice was having a mental health episode earlier this month and glad to learn that he’s receiving the care he needs for PTSD with support of family and coworkers.
Deputies who responded to the situation understood that although Curtice was making threats, he was not a threat. He was a man in need of help; a colleague in crisis.
I only hope that when others in our community are similarly in the throes of crisis, under the influence or experiencing mental health challenges, responding law enforcement officers can exercise the same judgment. It can be harder to see the human in need of help underneath the threats when it is not an elected official or a colleague, but it’s just as important to the safety of our community.
KATE PRENGAMAN
Yakima