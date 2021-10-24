To the editor -- Your Wednesday editorial criticizing two state employees for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine is flawed on several points. The "rules" the employees broke were imposed after they were employed, and they never agreed to them. In fact, the public didn’t agree to them; they were imposed by executive order.
More important, the employees didn't deny the rules. They knew what would happen when they broke them and accepted it. Drawing a parallel between a dress code and a vaccination is simply ludicrous. There’s a big difference between putting something on your body and putting something into it.
You claim these employees weren’t opposing the vaccine for health reasons, but for political ones. A red herring if there ever was one. Are you saying they’d agree to be vaccinated if a Republican governor had mandated it? If so, where’s the proof?
Under other circumstances, we might admire these two for having the courage of their convictions. After all, their freedom to refuse vaccination is the same freedom that allows us all to make unpopular choices. We may have to pay for them, but it’s simply unfair to be second-guessed and blamed for them.
CORWIN P. KING
Ellensburg