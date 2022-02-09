To the editor -- I strongly oppose the draft decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) about Aduhelm and other FDA-approved Alzheimer’s drugs in the future.
As it stands, Medicare will only provide coverage if someone is in a clinical trial. This leaves most Medicare beneficiaries without access to treatment — and even worse, without hope. This proposal is a devastating blow to people like me, who are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and to those who love and care for us.
Four years ago, my daughter Jessica moved home to be my caregiver. I experienced the same thing with my own mother, who also had Alzheimer’s. It’s a cruel and costly disease. People facing Alzheimer’s are already paying billions of dollars out of pocket each year for health and long-term care. Burdening us and our families with the cost of treatment — one that could potentially slow the progression of this devastating disease — is unacceptable.
Maybe Aduhelm isn’t the cure we’ve been wishing for, but it gives us a chance. It gives us hope. I stand with the Alzheimer’s Association in urging CMS to change their draft decision and call on Congressman Dan Newhouse to raise his voice as well.
LuPITA GUTIERREZ-PARKER
Yakima