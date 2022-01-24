To the editor -- The “landmark” Ding Ho demolition article in the Jan. 20 edition only tells part of the history of this property. Prior to its use as a Chinese eatery it was The Skyline Cafe, owned by Jack Harman.
The Harman name should be familiar to locals who have come to frequent the Kentucky Fried Chicken stores in the community. Mr. Harman’s name is also associated with the senior center here, which he funded.
When I was a young boy, I recall Harman occasionally coming into my father’s sheet metal shop (Buren Sheet Metal) as it was also located on Washington Avenue. Thus, the history of the now-demolished building goes much deeper than your article suggests. It would really be a great story to know the full history of the building’s origin and the transition of Jack Harman from the Skyline Cafe to “finger lickin' good.”
NEIL BUREN
Yakima