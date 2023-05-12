To the editor — Dear Washingtonians, I have come to a conclusion concerning the insanity that resides in Olympia. Regardless of how we vote in Yakima the progressive left and the mindless horde on the west of this once-great state will always put a leftist/progressive/ideologue in the governor’s mansion.
Why, I asked myself, how could this be? Are these people brain-dead, do they just not care? The streets of Seattle and Olympia, once beautiful, are now littered with homelessness, drugs and crime. The governor attacks the right of parents to be parents, abandons the unborn, seeks to remove the right of self-defense and is moving us toward an environmental policy that will have us burning our furniture to keep warm in the winter.
Conclusion: It is not bad enough yet. Crime is still too low, we need a homeless person in every neighborhood, children must be taken from parents, households must tithe to the local criminal, we need abortion trucks in every town and we should start digging to get closer to the warmth of the Earth’s core.
I may vote Democrat this year. God help us, we are down the rabbit hole.
DANIEL GUILLAND
Yakima