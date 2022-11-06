To the editor — Patty Murray’s time in office as our U.S. senator has contributed to the devastating decay in the country’s moral values. Don’t rely on the slanted nightly news to tell us differently.
Look around! Homeless camps, unhealthy population, lackluster attitudes, underemployment, vandalism, drug addicts, police response, littered highways, capitalist greed and the bottlenecked traffic congestion. The inflationary cost of living is frightening — a fact that will devastate our freedom and our liberty for years to come.
The Democratic Party has been in the driver’s seat for most of the last 60 years, eroding our leadership position in the world. Republican Tiffany Smiley stands ready to pull us back from the pending precipice.
If the Democrats are elected to remain in office, their agenda will continue to drive our already hobbled country into a quagmire of total decline. We will soon be at the mercy of the countries that have loaned us money. Our national debt will eventually bring us down.
Voters stand at a critical crossroad today. Vote Tiffany Smiley as our choice to turn the desolation around. She has demonstrated the will and drive to stop government corruption and restore American’s ethical values.
DAVID COLLIER
Vancouver