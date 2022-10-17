To the editor — I’ve never understood why this agricultural valley reliably votes 2:1 Republican when our history and demographics suggest we should be voting Democrat.
The best interests of farming communities always have been better served by Democrats, starting with Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal that created, among many other things, rural electrification, Grand Coulee Dam and the Central Basin Irrigation Project, and farm price supports that raised farmers from being “dirt poor” — plenty of land but no cash — to reliably having a little money in their pockets after harvest.
In my experience Democrats want to help make your life better and Republicans want help to make their lives better. If you want a friend in Congress, vote Democrat and send Doug White to D.C.
STEVE PARKER
Zillah