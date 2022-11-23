To the editor — The election is over. In a democracy there is no final victory or defeat. Another election is just around the corner. That is good and makes a democracy with all its flaws work.
No one political party, individual or religion has it right all the time. If anyone were able to win a final victory, things wouldn’t be so good. It is human nature to see only what we want to see or hear what we want to hear. We all fall short understanding the world around us.
We need to put our frustrations aside to try to understand where others are coming from. Listening and finding ways to compromise puts us on a path to a more perfect union.
Over the years, I have made presentations to elected officials locally, at the state and national level on behalf of foster parents, landlords and community health centers. Despite all the bitterness, strife, ugliness of campaigns, I never found an elected official in either party who didn’t want to make our communities better.
DON HINMAN
Yakima