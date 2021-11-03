To the editor -- I feel blessed to be an American. We have a great economy based on a free market system where someone with a great idea or works hard can flourish. It's our diversity that makes us really great. Diversity not only of race and cultures, but also a diversity of thinking.
What makes us strong isn't a strong leader, but who we are. It's a sign of strength when all the voices are being heard and the governing process slows down.
It's worrisome and dangerous when politicians and the media use dog whistles, lies and hate to gain attention trying to unite some of us against others of us. It's disappointing to see politicians who know better allow the fear of being primaried to stop them from saying it's wrong.
Rep. Liz Cheney has it right: Our democracy will survive only if our loyalty to the Constitution and our love for each other is more than our loyalty to a political party or an individual. To do that takes humility. It's hard to be humble once you have chosen what political side you are on.
DON HINMAN
Yakima