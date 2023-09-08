Democracy calls for courage, but lets us define our own destiny
To the editor — Around the world people are dismissing democracy while voting in authoritarian governments.
Why the trend? Is it fear of people not like us taking over our country? Is it fear of the gigantic forces of nature seemingly destroying the land, water and air? Is it fear of science that is advancing our knowledge exponentially? Does this unsettling reality make us want to seek out someone or group that will protect us and save us from extinction?
Go backward for a brief moment. How were you raised? Was learning in school important? Were the qualities of courage and firm backing of right behavior instilled? Were you encouraged to treat others with kindness and respect? Were you primed to stand alone and speak out or stop bad behavior when you witnessed it?
The answers to the above questions may shed light on why some would choose authoritarian leadership with the promise of one person or group to solve all the world’s problems without any “how to” in the promise over democracy.
JACQUELINE CALL
Yakima