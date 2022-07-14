To the editor — When your primary ballot reaches your mailbox later this week, please join me in checking the box next to Debra Delatorre for county clerk.

Delatorre has over 30 years experience as a member of the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney's Office as a paralegal. Her years of experience have given her a wealth of knowledge on how closely the clerk's office, courts and the prosecutor's office work together.

Born and raised in the Yakima Valley by parents who were public servants, and her years of experience as a public servant is a testament to her understanding of "serving her community."

The clerk's office has made huge progress over the past four years, even during the pandemic. Delatorre will continue to keep the clerk's office moving in the right direction for the community she serves. As your current county clerk, I know firsthand the dedication, integrity and professionalism needed to hold this office; Debra Delatorre has all these qualities.

Check the box for Delatorre. She is the right choice.

TRACEY SLAGLE

Yakima County Clerk