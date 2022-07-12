To the editor — Over 30 years ago, in 1991, when I was Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney, I hired Debra Delatorre.

Although she had no experience working in a law office, she worked hard every day. She was always there, willing to do whatever was necessary to get the job done. She is the kind of person every office wants. She is reliable, smart, committed to her responsibilities and getting them right.

When she says, “I am passionate about ensuring fair, courteous, safe and prompt service for all who need to do business with our Superior Court,” you can take that to the bank.

I encourage you to support and vote for Debra Delatorre for Yakima County clerk.

JEFFREY SULLIVAN

Sammamish