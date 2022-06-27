To the editor — I am writing to express my support for Debra Delatorre for Yakima County clerk.

I have dealings with Ms. Delatorre on a regular basis regarding legal matters involving the prosecutor's office and I have always found her to be extremely thorough and professional in the discharge of her duties at the prosecutor's office. Whenever any issue arises she is always quick to be helpful in resolving those issues and is a real credit to the prosecutor's office.

I believe that she would make an excellent county clerk because of what I have personally witnessed in observing her. Please join me in supporting Debra Delatorre for Yakima County clerk.

GRETCHEN HALL

Yakima