To the editor — How many Americans realize the extent of student college debt in the U.S.? It is $1.75 trillion. That is $412 billion more than the total U.S. auto loan debt.
It is not fair to taxpayers to expect us to pay that astronomical amount. We should not be penalized for the poor planning and lack of integrity of those who expect us to assume their debt.
I worked my way through college and so did my wife. It took me six years to get a four-year degree because I dropped out to earn money to go again. My wife followed a similar pattern.
Many of my friends also worked their way through to their degree. None of them expected a free ride and when they graduated, they became productive, taxpaying citizens. In addition, many of them were given a free vacation in exotic Southeast Asia.
So pardon me if I don’t have sympathy for what I consider to be freeloaders catching a free ride in my wagon.
Politicians who are trying to gain votes through debt forgiveness, need to example their moral and ethical obligation to the people who have always earned their way.
SANFORD JETTON
Yakima