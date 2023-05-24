To the editor — You have made suggestions about cutting the budget of the Police Department. Are you people losing your minds or what?
Our crime rate being one of the highest in the state, our traffic laws mean nothing to some people and you want to cut the Police Department budget. Does the city manager have any input in this matter?
Most of you, when running for office, made public safety a No.1 priority. If this budget cut does happen, just maybe you should resign or be removed from office, because you're not living up to your promises.
JEFFREY HENJUM
Yakima