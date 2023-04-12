To the editor — The butterfly effect is the idea that small things can have non-linear impacts on a complex system. I want to let Jim Curtice know that he may be having an effect on people he has never even met, in a positive way.
So, please, hang on. When someone is suffering from depression, the last thing they really want is to be told to "feel better;" that comes off as not even listening. But, Mr. Curtice, this too shall pass.
I was struggling with depression in early 2021. I was treated like a criminal, by the idiots, but it brought me closer to true friends. So many people have been struggling the last few years, and you just don’t know what people are dealing with. What Mr. Curtice experienced happens to many people in our over-commercialized, shallow and selfish times.
Finally, this is not the first time a prosecutor has said a mental health crisis isn’t worthy of charges. That needs to be more common.
The world needs less judgment of persons battling mental illnesses, and less judgment of others, period.
ELIZABETH HALLOCK
Yakima