To the editor — Jim Curtice has served as OUR Yakima County coroner for the past four years, applying his extensive health care experience to serve Yakima County.

He is more than qualified, demonstrated by his many credentials, including being a nationally registered paramedic and a nationally certified death investigator.

He is kind and compassionate to the people he serves. It is fair to say that most people who know him would describe him as salt of the Earth and someone who exhibits the finest characteristics of community leadership.

We should feel proud to have him as our county coroner. Our community deserves to have Jim serve another term as OUR Yakima County coroner!

GUILLERMO MATTOX

Yakima