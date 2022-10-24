To the editor — Jim Curtice deserves our vote to be re-elected as our county coroner. Since taking office in 2018 he has secured a grant for a cadaver dog, secured a $48,000 grant for an X-ray machine, become nationally certified as an American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigator, implemented a 24-hour office phone system, and the list goes on.
He adheres to fiscal responsibility as the X-ray machine alone will save taxpayers and the county $10,000-$15,000 annually. His board certification carries huge benefits as he stays current with new trends and practices, as well as networking with other coroners throughout the country. He has put in hundreds of hours of continuing education. In addition, his medical background of 20 years as a paramedic,14 as a supervisor, gives him additional knowledge and leadership experience. Jim is very proactive and a tireless worker. He is both a servant and leader.
Above everything else Jim is a kind, compassionate human being. His sincerity and demeanor when communicating with families who have lost loved ones is immeasurable. Jim Curtice has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that he deserves our vote to be re-elected as Yakima County coroner.
RICH ROULEAU
Selah