To the editor — "Alexander Hamilton warned in Federalist Papers about the threat of an opportunistic demagogue unleashing a violent mob and primitive impulses against the Constitution to override political and constitutional infrastructure of representative democracy, pretending to be the champion of the people. Donald Trump's party operates like a religious cult and couldn't give a damn about the Constitution or democracy," Rep. Jamie Raskin writes in his book "Unthinkable."

Violent white supremacy took 10 Black lives recently in Buffalo, N.Y. The killer was fueled by hard-right MAGA followers who hate immigrants, Jews and Blacks. Hence, their gospel of the "Great Replacement Theory," that non-whites will wipe out the votes of whites. They are poisoning susceptible youth.

I look at America, seeing beautiful Black, white, Latino, Asian, LGBTQ, straight, immigrant and Native Americans. Trump's nationalistic message does not elevate love, non-violence, decency, truth or respect for the law.

Republicans are complicit in a coup led by their god, Trump, selling their souls for power. But if elected in 2024 he will work to consolidate power, seize the government, dissolve Congress and become a fascist dictator, led by his lawless cronies in Congress.

God bless our republic, if we can keep it.

SUE JANUSCHEITIS

Yakima