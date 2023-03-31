To the editor — I’m writing because I want outside people to know the truth of what it’s really like at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission for someone who is transgender and is not a Christian.
During both times that me and my family have been in the family shelter, the Mission and the staff have bent over backward to help us when no one was willing to help us.
I know the Mission has traditional Christian beliefs. But everyone that we have come in contact with has loved us and never treated any of my family or myself with indifference or made us feel judged or shunned.
Our family has struggled with indifference and shame. But the Mission has shown us that no matter who we are, what our situation is, they have always been there to listen, help and assist us in our time of need and struggle. If it were not for the Mission’s family shelter, we would be out on the streets or living in our vehicle.
We are eternally grateful for what they have done and are doing for us. We all get along well here, even though we’re different. Please, people ... stop trying to “fix” this place. It isn’t broken!
SEBASTIAN KNOX
Yakima