A firearms suspect was arrested Wednesday, April 19, 2017 following a three-hour standoff with Yakima police that shut down a section of Nob Hill Boulevard. Members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force staked out a house at 618 W. Nob Hill Blvd. Police said Nickolas Dillard was spotted coming out of the house when a patrol car made a traffic stop outside the residence shortly before 4 p.m., but then barricaded himself inside after seeing the officer. SWAT officers set off two concussion grenades and fired two tear-gas cannisters into the house before entering. to find Dillard hiding in the attic, where he surrendered peacefully, police said. (SHAWN GUST/Yakima Herald-Republic)