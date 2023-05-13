To the editor — Am I getting paranoid, or falling victim to conspiracy theories?
Laws and “reforms” continue to hamper local police and sheriff's departments. Public prosecutors and attorneys publicly declare that sometimes stealing is OK if the thief “needs” the stuff, or that stealing is one solution to longstanding inequities.
What will happen when communities declare enough is enough? Will we be told, or forced to accept, that the “best” solution is to bring in state or federal law enforcement? This recently happened in Oregon and California.
Is the future of local law enforcement in jeopardy? Or, as The Fiddler’s Tevye says, “on the other hand” this is not something about which we should be concerned.
I think we will find out in the next few years.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima