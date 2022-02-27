To the editor -- At times, not enough is said about some of the good folks in this valley.
The professionals, the health care workers, the volunteers in the county fire districts. The following deserve a thank-you and recognition:
- Dr. Catton and his team at Cornerstone.
- Dr. Kwon and his team at Water's Edge.
- Chris and the team at infusion care at North Star Lodge.
- Dr. Cox and his team at Yakima Urology.
- The Fred Meyer Pharmacy team, and Ken in produce who would ask me how my mom was doing.
- The doctors, nurses and staff at Yakima Memorial Hospital in the ER and the third and fifth floors -- thank you for the skills and quality care that you extended toward my mom.
- Kathleen, for helping care for my mom those three days.
On Saturday the 12th, our family was also touched by the professionalism, integrity and compassion of the Gleed Volunteer Fire Department, Sheriff's Deputy Gates, Jim Curtice, the AMR crew (ALS on previous trips), and the team from Keith and Keith.
There are a lot of good quality folks in this valley. Thank you all for your skills, kindness and compassion!
RON MOORE
Naches