Seen from the 16th Avenue overpass, motorists drive along U.S. Highway 12 in Yakima, Wash. on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Two men were arrested Friday night by Washington State Patrol on suspicion of reckless driving after illegally street racing in the westbound lanes between North First Street and 40th Avenue. Nine other drivers associated with the racers were cited for speeding. (JAKE PARRISH/Yakima Herald-Republic)