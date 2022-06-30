To the editor — Friday's ruling was a shock, but it certainly is not the final word.

While Roe v. Wade guaranteed reproductive choice, reversing Roe v. Wade guarantees that women in nearly half the states in America will not have a choice. That's the difference. Roe didn't force anyone to do anything. Taking away the right to safe, reproductive care does.

The bottom line is, women's bodies should never have been governed in the first place. Men's bodies aren't. According to the United Nations, bodily autonomy is a basic human right. By purposely impeding access to all available reproductive choices, and in some cases, criminalizing those choices, a woman no longer has bodily autonomy.

In Arkansas since the Supreme Court decision on Friday, even in cases of rape and incest, a woman will now be forced to carry a child to term. No exceptions for rape or incest. If that isn't a loss of bodily autonomy and a human rights violation, I don't know what is.

So maybe Justice Alito was right about one thing. It's no longer a constitutional issue now. In fact, it shouldn't even be a state issue. Maybe instead, it requires a call for investigation by the UN's High Commissioner.

LISA HARMON

Yakima