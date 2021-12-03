Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisolm has a history of refusing to drop marijuana possession charges, despite the fact minorities are incarcerated at a higher rate for these victimless drug crimes.
We need drug law reform. But we CANNOT reduce the punishment in domestic violence just because the accused is a black or brown man. That is unfair to black and brown women and girls. There is absolutely no reason that Darryl Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha parade killings, should have been allowed to roam free after being charged with running over his girlfriend and mother of his child.
I witnessed something horrifying in our own Yakima County court system: a Latino man was spanking his little girls on their clothed privates if they had an accident in their pants. (Moms know that potty training accidents can happen when children are dealing with stress.)
The Latino commissioner let the man walk free and denied a restraining order. The trauma of the father hitting the little girls’ privates could translate to sexual shame and emotional disorder in the future. But because the man was brown and from a different cultural background, this behavior was acceptable?
We must do better in Yakima County.
ELIZABETH HALLOCK
Yakima