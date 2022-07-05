To the editor — The Friday, June 24, Yakima Herald-Republic had this headline on the front page: "Supreme Court expands gun rights." The Associated Press story went on to say, "In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry guns in public ..."

The headline and story are misleading as no rights were expanded. What the Supreme Court did was step in and strike down unconstitutional laws imposed by Democratic lawmakers in several states and cities. The rights were always there, but liberals have done their usual thing of passing laws infringing on the Second Amendment, which required the Supreme Court to make a ruling stopping the practice of not letting American citizens 'keep and BEAR arms" outside their homes.

STEVE HAGENSICKER

Sunnyside