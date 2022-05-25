To the editor — Recently a contributor suggested constitutional-literalist-justices are liars. Chief Justice Marshall’s decision (Marbury, 1803) would be relevant, establishing judicial review as American settled-law; i.e., SCOTUS frequently nullifies laws by literally considering the Constitution as supreme law.

The Library of Congress reveals 232 SCOTUS reversed cases. Thus, it is unethical and judicially improper for justice nominees, during confirmation, to reveal a position on any past case. Notably, nominees refuse senators an opinion on any active case. The RGB Rule.

RGB, of course, is the late left-wing liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every nominee to SCOTUS since (and including RGB) has followed the rule meticulously.

As for Roe v. Wade: Dred Scott was settled law, before the Civil War, (Blacks aren’t human enough to be citizens); or, 1896 Plessy v. Ferguson until 1954, Brown v. Board of Education, Topeka, (more years than Roe v. Wade) separate but equal is a fixed right.

Bad decisions stemming from political bias rightly are reversed. Maybe now is the time. Every abortion kills a genetically complete human. When is the killing a murder?

Those who call for divisive-haters to be held accountable might want to review their positions carefully.

WALT WEGENER

Toppenish