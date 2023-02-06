To the editor — This disaster needs to be vetted out to the depths of the ocean.
This is the second time the county has had to return funds.
Getting to this point is totally unacceptable.
While there is a set procedure, the county’s Human Services Department, in my view, could have been more proactive in seeking applications by going out into the community to
seek applications.
There are needs throughout the county for affordable temporary and long-term housing.
I fear this action will deter future funds from the federal and state governments to the county.
Those in the most need will be the ones who suffer.
Commissioners need to ensure that this failure will never happen again, even if it means
moving the department to another qualified independent organization.
RON ANDERSON
Yakima County commissioner (retired)